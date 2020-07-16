Madison teachers’ union demands MMSD starts school year with all-virtual model

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Teachers Inc. said Thursday it is requesting that the Madison Metropolitan School District pursue an all-virtual model to begin the 2020-21 school year.

A news release said virtual learning is the best model to ensure the physical and emotional health of students, staff and families.

“As educators, this is a difficult decision for us because we pursue our profession out of our love of working with children — and that work is done best when we can do work with them in person. We are excited to work with our students and families,” MTI Vice President Michael Jones said in a statement. “Commencing Sept. 1, staff will be ready to teach! But we refuse to jeopardize the lives of our children or our families with a reopening plan that relies on magical thinking and unfunded mandate.”

Officials said MTI staff and leadership continue to work with MMSD and community leaders to discuss potential concerns regarding the plans considered for the upcoming school year.

MTI said there is “too much uncertainty” and it would be “irresponsible and immoral” to continue to plan for in-person learning when COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the community.

Last week, MMSD sent out a slideshow to families with information on the upcoming year, and was planning to send out a survey to get feedback from families. In June, MMSD released plans for a hybrid model of fall instruction.

In an effort to keep schools safe, MTI said educators are prepared to start work on Sept. 1, but ask the district to commit to all-virtual learning for at least the first quarter of the school year; commit to a full referendum that prioritizes funding safety of students and staff; commit to funding in-person safety supplies and protocols when it is safe to return to school buildings; commit to assuring that all students have age-appropriate electronic devices and access to internet to participate in virtual learning; and commit to shared leadership with employee representatives and the school community.

MTI is a member-led organization that represents more than 3,000 employees who work for MMSD.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments