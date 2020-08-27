Madison tax preparer sentenced to federal prison for filing false tax returns

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison tax preparer was sentence to more than a year in prison for filing false tax returns.

Yvonne Spencer, 64, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to one year and one day in federal prison followed by a year of supervised released.

An IRS investigation in 2018 revealed that Spencer prepared and filed tax returns containing false information on behalf of clients.

A survey of 79 tax returns filed by Spencer between 2013 and 2017 revealed the IRS paid more than $290,000 in fraudulent refunds as a result of the false information, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Spencer directed $48,000 of the refunds to herself, the release said. She also collected payment from some taxpayers.

Spencer admitted to claiming business and educational expenses of behalf of taxpayers who did not own a business or attend school.’

Her charges were the result of an investigation conducted by the IRS Criminal Investigation unit.

