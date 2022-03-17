Madison Symphony Orchestra hires new executive director

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Symphony Orchestra has a new executive director.

The organization announced this week that it has hired Robert Reed to lead it as it enters its 97th season. Reed, who most recently worked with the Plano Symphony Orchestra in Texas, will start working for periods of time in Madison this May before taking over the role full time on June 6.

“Madison Symphony Orchestra’s selection of Robert A. Reed is the result of a nine-month, nation-wide search conducted by a diverse search committee with the assistance of the search firm HC Smith, Ltd.,” MSO Board President Ellsworth Brown said in a news release. “From a field of four candidates, two were interviewed in depth twice, visited Madison, and provided references that were checked by the committee members. We are extremely pleased with the results and eagerly anticipate Robert’s leadership and extensive experience engaging communities.”

Reed takes over after Rick Mackie retired last June.

