Madison student to attend Congress of Future Medical Leaders

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison West High School student will serve as a city and state delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders next month.

Tamea Johnson, a senior, will represent Madison at the event, which is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

“This is a very great opportunity. Being able to make these connections and learn about your work area before college in this depth is amazing,” she said.

During the two-day congress, Johnson will join students from across the country to hear from Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners and also get advice from Ivy League deans on what to expect in medical school.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.