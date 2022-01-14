Madison streets division warns of possibly slippery Friday evening commute

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s streets division said drivers in the city should prepare for a slippery Friday evening commute as scattered snow flurries move through the area.

Once snow sticks to roads, crews will head out to clear them, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said in an update Friday afternoon. Thirty-two trucks will apply salt on salt routes and plow when necessary, while two additional trucks will head out to sand hills, curves and intersections that aren’t on salt routes.

The city has not declared a snow emergency, which it does when roads are covered with three or more inches of snow.

As of 4 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation listed major highways in south-central Wisconsin, including the Beltline and Interstate 90, as having slippery stretches. Major roads west of a line from Spring Green to Dodgeville were listed as snow-covered.

News 3 Now’s First Warn Weather team has declared an Alert Day for Friday due to the wave of snow, which will bring higher accumulations west of Madison.

