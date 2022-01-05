Madison Streets Division gives plow, salt update as snow continues to fall

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Streets Division crews are out, but drivers should still expect slippery conditions.

Temperatures remain too cold for salting, the city announced Wednesday, so crews will instead be applying sand to main routes.

32 Streets Division trucks are treating these roads, and additional three trucks are treating hills, curves, and intersections around Madison.

The city expects that salting will not be feasible until Saturday, meaning many Madison roads will remain snow-covered throughout the week.

Officials asked drivers to use caution and reduce speed when on the roads Wednesday.

