Madison Streets Division details plans for Thursday night snowfall

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s snowplows are prepped and ready to clear the roads Thursday night if needed, according to the latest up date from the city’s Streets Division.

Thursday night’s forecast includes a chance for light snow, that will likely mix with light freezing rain and light rain by Friday morning. Minor snow accumulation of about an inch is possible by Friday morning, too.

With that in mind, Madison’s 32 snowplows plan to plow and salt the city’s main thoroughfares as needed. Those routes include Madison Metro bus routes, roads around hospitals and other major roadways critical to the city’s transportation network. Roads that don’t meet salt or plowing criteria for minor snowfalls will be sanded as needed to help with traction on hills, curves and intersections.

While the winter weather is expected to end by the start of Friday morning’s commute, roads are expected to be snowy or slushy, especially on untreated residential streets.

The city’s Streets Division recommends driving slow and giving yourself extra time to make it to your destination when dealing with winter weather.

Crews plan to monitor the roads and weather, and will share any further updates as they come.

