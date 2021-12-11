Madison Street Division salting and plowing roads for first time this winter

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – 32 Madison Street Division trucks took to the streets Saturday to salt and plow roads.

This is the first time this winter that the plow trucks have been deployed.

RELATED: Snowy start for our Saturday morning, clearing skies heading into the afternoon – Julian

The trucks will be working on the routes throughout Saturday’s storm, clearing roadways around schools, hospitals, and ones used by Madison Metro.

These roads comprise about half of Madison’s traffic lanes.

The other half, mostly residential streets, will not be plowed during this storm.

According to the city, residential streets are only plowed if three or more inches of snow accumulate. They are never salted.

The Street Division is asking drivers to remain cautious, and reduce speed while on the roads Saturday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.