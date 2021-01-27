Madison street crews to work into Wednesday clearing snow

MADISON, Wis. — City officials say plowing the snow from the most recent storm will take crews more than a day to finish.

A snow emergency is in effect for the City of Madison and will be in effect for the next two nights, meaning anyone who lives in the snow emergency zone must follow alternate side parking rules.

The Streets Division says the full city plowing operation started at 11 a.m. Tuesday after the storm ended. They say it can take 12 to 16 hours after the snow stops falling for every street gets their first pass with a city plow, since the city covers about 1,800 miles of traffic lanes.

Many residential streets are going to remained snow-covered this evening and through the night, the city said. Most of the city’s main roads, making up the “salt route,” are in good condition as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.