Madison street crews ready to clear melting snow from roads

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison streets crews are warning drivers that roads could become sloppy and slippery this week due to melting slow.

Temperatures will be above-freezing for parts of southern Wisconsin this week.

Plow crews will be pushing melting snow back to the curb during normal business hours this week. People may encounter temporary blockages of snow across side streets as this process is done.

People are asked not to place trash and recycling carts in the street so plow operators can clear the entire road without added obstacles.

Streets staff are also asking people to clear snow away from any storm drains so excess water has a place to go.

