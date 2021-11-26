Madison shoppers mark Black Friday with holiday open house

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison celebrated Black Friday with a holiday open house.

Shoppers got a chance to grab some deals while supporting local businesses. The Downtown Visitor Center also handed out free gift bags to those who stopped by.

One shopper said the open house was a great way to kick off the holiday shopping season.

“We always love coming up here for the holidays, and State Street stores we love seeing over and over again,” shopper Casey Baer said.

The event runs through the weekend and also includes live music performances at the top of State Street.

