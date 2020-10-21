Madison sets record for absentee ballot requests with more than 100K issued so far

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison’s clerk’s office has issued more than 100,000 absentee ballots for the upcoming election, which is a record.

City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said Wednesday that the city has issued 103,977 absentee ballots. As of Wednesday, 77,628 ballots had been returned.

In-person absentee voting started Tuesday, with long lines city-wide, but Witzel-Behl said lines have shortened since then. She said the system used to process absentee requests caused some of the delays. Of the ballots returned so far, 2,062 of them were cast in person on Tuesday.

An additional 2,285 have been returned via drop boxes set up throughout the city late last week.

Witzel-Behl said the clerk’s office issued roughly 59,000 absentee ballots for the 2016 election, 50,000 of which were issued for in-person absentee voting.

