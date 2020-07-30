Madison sets new record for most shots-fired incidents in single month, Chief Wahl says

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — For the second month in a row Madison has set a new record for the most shots-fired incidents in a single month, according to Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl.

During a media briefing Thursday, Wahl said there have been 42 shots fired incidents in July. The previous record, which was set in June, was 29 shots fired incidents in a month.

“Unfortunately the trend that we’ve talked about over the last few weeks has continued, and in fact has worsened,” Wahl said. “In the last two weeks alone we’ve seen 15 shots fired incidents, and in the last week four individuals have been shot here in the city, one fatally.”

So far in July police have recovered 58 shell casings. Six vehicles and three residences have been struck in July alone.

Wahl said that 2020 has also seen a steep rise in violent crime. So far in 2020 there have been 140 shots fired incidents, which is an 87% increase compared to last year at the same time. Police have recovered 563 shell casings so far in 2020, which is considerably more than all of 2019, Wahl said.

According to Wahl, the vast majority of the incidents with identifiable victims or involved parties are “almost exclusively targeted.”

“All indications are that the parties know each other and for the most part, there is not random acts of shooting going on,” Wahl said. “There is usually almost always a connection between the parties and some sort of underlying dispute that leads to the violence.”

To date, 27 people have been shot throughout the city. Fifty-three of the shots fired incidents reportedly involved vehicles or residences being hit.

