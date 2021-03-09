Madison senior loses nearly $1,000 in tech scam, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A senior citizen lost nearly $1,000 last month after falling for a phone scam, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The 67-year-old woman told police a message popped up on her husband’s computer last month about a tech support issue. The woman said she wrote a check for $999 to a tech company and late realized she had been scammed.

The woman notified police after scammers called her home last week trying to get her to send $3,000 for computer security software.

Madison police are reminding the public that tech scammers want people to believe there is something wrong with their computer, like a virus. These scammers then try to get people to pay for services they do not need to fix a problem that does not exist.

Scammers will often ask people to put money on a gift card or prepaid card or use a money transfer app since these payments can be hard to reverse.

