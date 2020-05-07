Madison schools prep for potential worst-case scenario as state tax revenue shows severe impacts from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — New numbers out Wednesday show a multi-million dollar drop in tax revenue for the state of Wisconsin in April, just ahead of when school districts across the state will begin planning their budgets for next school year.

The data was part of a memo the Legislative Fiscal Bureau sent to lawmakers, saying the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the state’s economy and tax collections.

According to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Madison Metropolitan School District depends on state dollars for 23.3% of its instructional fund revenues from state aid.

Kelly Ruppel, the chief financial officer with MMSD, said the district is planning in case the state government has to cut the amount of funding districts will get. She said they’ve created scenarios for anywhere from a $0 to $9 million cut in aid.

“It’s been a lot of sleepless nights, I’m not going to lie,” Ruppel said. “This has not been an easy task that’s being asked of any public school system.”

Jason Stein, the research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, has analyzed state budgets and said school districts are the number one thing the state of Wisconsin spends money on – using about a third of its spending. The second, Medicaid, is a joint federal and state program, and cuts there would be difficult given the role of the federal government.

“When you look at those two things, you realize that it’s going to be very difficult for state officials to adjust their budget without impacting schools in some way,” Stein said.

Still, there are uncertainties in even the uncertainties. With tax collection moved to July 15, it will be months before the state can truly measure the impact on revenue, and we don’t know what the cuts lawmakers will likely be forced to make will look like.

The federal government gave aid to the state of Wisconsin in the CARES Act, but guidance issued for the money said states shouldn’t use it to fill revenue shortfalls. The memo sent by the fiscal bureau Wednesday said discussions are ongoing to potentially change that guidance, and more federal money could be approved that would aid states in this way.

“The challenge for school districts is they don’t have answers to any of these questions yet, but they have to start putting together their preliminary budgets,” Stein said. “They have to hire and contract with teachers for the fall, and they have to do it really under a cloud of uncertainty.”

Ruppel said the district is going to try and keep whatever cuts it can from impacting students in the classroom – whatever that classroom will look like.

“We always aim to protect the classroom,” she said. “That will be our first hope that we can protect the classroom first, looking at what reductions we can make to central office first.”

