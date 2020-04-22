Madison schools continue virtual learning

Tahleel Mohieldin by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District is on its third week of virtual learning, with at least a month to go.

The district began piloting an instrument distribution program Wednesday afternoon that will allow students to continue their music learning from home.

In a press cofernece Wednesday, officials said they have plans to continue to grow online learning through professional development opportunities for teachers and staff in coming weeks.

MMSD officials also said they will likely have to continue with online learning into the summer and possibly the fall.

Additional plans for the 2020-21 school year will be released Monday with a draft of the preliminary budget for 2021.

