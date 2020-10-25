Madison salon temporarily closing after positive COVID cases

MADISON, Wis. — Studio Z Salon is temporarily closing after several positive coronavirus tests in staff.

According to a Facebook post, the salon said it will be closed starting Monday until at least Sunday, Nov. 1.

The post said the closure will allow its staff time to get tested and return to work when it’s safe to do so.

They also said they will clean their salon and have it disinfected.

Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to karen@studiozmadison.com.