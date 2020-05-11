Madison Restaurant Week returns for special carryout edition

Support local restaurants during #RWMadisonToGo!

To support local restaurants and bring people some joy as Safer at Home continues, Madison Magazine is hosting a special edition of Restaurant Week: Restaurant Week To Go.

For two weeks, you’ll be able to order from more than 30 restaurants in the Madison area for carryout or delivery. While you can expect three-course prix-fixe meals that are typical of Restaurant Week, some restaurants have chosen to offer special family meals.

Madison Magazine’s Restaurant Week is typically hosted twice a year — once in the summer and once in the winter. It often gives people to try a restaurant they’ve never been to before.

“When it became clear that a traditional Restaurant Week might not be possible in July, we shifted gears very quickly to launch a Restaurant Week To Go early, because restaurants need a boost now,” Editor Andrea Behling says. “A lot of eateries are still holding on to a lifeline, and if this Restaurant Week To Go can help in even the smallest way, we’re so happy to do that.”

Restaurants need our support now more than ever. The National Restaurant Association estimates Wisconsin restaurant and food service industry will have lost more than $630 million sales by the end of April due to dining room closures.

Any way that you participate in Restaurant Week To Go, you’re helping support the chefs and restaurants that make Madison the dining destination that it is and we hope continues to be after we safely navigate the current public health crisis.

Restaurant Week To Go will be May 18-30. Thanks to Kessenich’s, the Wisconsin Beef Council and Wisconsin Pork Association for sponsoring this special edition of Restaurant Week.

Menus may change from week to week, so check back frequently and consider ordering from one of the restaurants.

We’d love to see what you end up ordering, so tag us on Instagram @MadisonRestaurantWeek and use #RWMadisonToGo!

