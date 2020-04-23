Madison residents participate in electric car parade

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Madison residents celebrated Earth Day with an electric car parade.

They started at Marshall Park, drove past the Capitol, to the west side and then back.

Zerology, the Madison start-up company that converted Green Cab’s fleet to Teslas, participated in the parade.

Organizers said the event was designed to practice social distancing guidelines, but also to celebrate Earth Day and electric cars.

According to the non-profit Renew Wisconsin, almost 25% of energy consumption in the state is used for transportation.

