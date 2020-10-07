Madison resident arrested in residential burglary, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison resident was arrested on Tuesday after the victim of a burglary tracked down his stolen credit card, according to the City of Madison Police Department.

A 20-year-old N. Frances St. resident returned home from a run to find his wallet was missing. Using his cell phone, he was able to determine someone was actively making purchases with his credit card at Walgreens, 676 State St.

The victim went to the Walgreens and waited behind the suspect in line, watching him use the stolen credit card to purchase several packs of cigarettes. He then attempted to follow the suspect but lost him as he called police.

Using surveillance footage from the Walgreens, police were able to identify the suspect as 56-year-old Ronald Watson. He was arrested on suspicion of misappropriation of personal identifying materials and felony bail jumping

Other surveillance cameras were able to place Watson near the victim’s apartment at the time of the burglary.

Watson told police the stolen credit card were given to him by a man named “Shorty.” Police say they are aware of an individual who goes by this name, but the individual claimed to have nothing to do with the incident.

