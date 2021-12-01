Madison Reading Project’s Community Book Drive nears halfway point

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project is nearing the halfway point for its Community Book Drive and is just about halfway to its fundraising goal as well.

The non-profit is trying to collect 12,000 new books and raise $40,000 for kids in need this holiday season.

The group is asking people to drop off new or like-new books at more than a dozen locations around Madison.

“Every single book donation to us, every community donation, they add up. And with this being the Community Book Drive, we hope everyone will pitch in,” Rowan Childs, the group’s founder, said.

The group also just reached another milestone this week, donating its 250,000th book on Monday.

