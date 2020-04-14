Madison Reading Project to provide, deliver thousands of books for area children

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

iStock / Liliboas

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Reading Project is taking measures to provide and pack thousands of books for area children.

A news release said the nonprofit organization has teamed up with area food pantries, social services agencies and neighborhood schools to deliver and drop-off the books.

Starting this week, all three Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County locations will begin to receive books for the next 90 days.

“It’s very important for children to have books in their homes – they can be a form of entertainment and learning while they’re away from the classroom,” said Madison Reading Project Executive Director Rowan Childs. “Books right now can comfort children in this time of family stress and provide literacy journeys that invigorate young imaginations.”

A new fund has been arranged to purchase books and have staff members deliver them to children. The Madison Horizons Rotary Club donated $800 to the fund.

Donations can be made on Madison Reading Project’s website.

The release said Madison Reading Project must raise $20,000 in order to keep its team working safely for book deliveries.

“We’re confident our Dane County neighbors will see how important the need for books is and contribute their financial support,” said Childs. “Our team and our local children truly appreciate everyone’s efforts during this ‘Safer at Home’ order.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments