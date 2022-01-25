Madison Reading Project teams up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Reading Project is teaming up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to bring free books to children around Dane County.

Launched in 1995, the Imagination Library has mailed over 100 million free books to children in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Library mails out about 1.8 million books per month.

Beginning Tuesday, all local children ages five and under are eligible for free books, regardless of family income. Children registered with the program will receive a free book each month, personalized with the child’s name and mailed directly to the home.

The Madison Reading Project will take charge of enrolling children, along with Reach Dane, One City Schools, and RISE. The program could eventually reach 30,000 kids.

The partnership is funded by a grant from the Roots & Wings Foundation.

“Our mission aligns perfectly with Dolly’s as we’re both here to make reading accessible and fun for children,” Madison Reading Project founder Rowan Childs said. “As Dolly famously says, ‘when you can read, you can do anything you dream.’ We can’t agree more.”

