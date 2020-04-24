Madison Reading Project donating thousands of books to kids throughout Dane County

The organization is working with community partners to make a difference

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project team is collaborating with their community partners to safely deliver books to kids during the pandemic.

Since March 15, the organization has provided more than 3,800 books to organizations offering assistance to Dane County families, according to a press release.

The release stated, “Despite the deep uncertainty of how the virus pandemic will play out, we continue to reach out to children and encourage their love of reading and bolster the skills needed to become great readers. Like no other time in history, we find our work to provide books as a learning experience, and also as a comfort in this time of familial stress, is so important.”

You can help support the mission by contributing to the COVID-19 Emergency Books & Supply Fund.

They are distributing books to the following organizations:

Bayview Foundation, Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center

Madison Metropolitan School District (Schenk, Elvehjem, Lapham)

Middleton Cross Plains Area School District meal distribution sites

Reach Dane

RISE- Welcome Baby, Early Childhood Initiative, Parent Child +

Vera Court Neighborhood Center

Wisconsin Children’s — Kinder Ready

If you work for a school or community organization and would like to request books for your kids, please email the Madison Reading Project’s programming team.

The organization is also in need of items from the following list. (If you are able to donate any items from the list, email Deirdre.

· Disposable gloves (size M or L)

· Disposable face masks

· New paper grocery bags or similar size with handle

· New reusable shopping bags

· New small, medium or large moving boxes

· Packing tape

· Purchase books from the Wish Lists.

· Sanitizing/Disinfecting Wipes (Kirkland brand or Clorox preferred)

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments