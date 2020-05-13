Madison Reading Project donates thousands of books to children stuck at home

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Reading Project has donated more than 8,000 books to children who are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to help from school districts, social services agencies and neighborhood schools, the organization has found a safe way to deliver the books directly to students.

As of Wednesday, Madison Reading Project has donated 8,301 books to 4,268 children. Officials said they are working to pack up 4,800 additional books to distribute in the coming weeks, a news release said.

“Families are desperate for new reading material at home, especially those who had none or very few books, to begin with. Our mission has always been to encourage reading and to help fill homes with books,” Madison Reading Project Executive Director Rowan Childs said. “A home that has books has more reading opportunities and one that is more literate. The opportunity to pick up a book that is current, relevant, or fun, is there for a child, sibling or a parent to read with a child.”

All Boys and Girls Club locations in Dane and Walworth counties will be accepting book donations for the next 90 days or as long as needed.

Community members can help by donating money, new reusable shopping bags, disposable gloves, face masks, and new or gently used books, according to the release.

Guidelines for donating books to Madison Reading Project can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments