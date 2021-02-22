Madison radio station collects 2,000 Lego sets for American Family Children’s Hospital

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A local radio station helped collect more than 2,000 Lego sets for patients at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

Life 102.5 hosted a Lego Drive for the hospital earlier this month.

Listeners were asked to purchase a set online and have it shipped directly to the hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital staff said 2,235 Lego sets were given to the hospital.

“The thousands of Legos, books, puzzles and building games that were sent will provide moments of joy and normalcy for so many children and teens while they are receiving care at the hospital, said Rachel Lodahl, a Child Life Assistant at American Family Children’s Hospital.

Last year, the radio station collected 40,000 containers of Play-Doh for patients.

