Madison Public Market Foundation announces first 5 permanent vendors

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Public Market Foundation announced Thursday the first five vendors that will set up shop in the Madison Public Market when it opens.

During a press conference Thursday morning, project leaders announced that El Sabor de Puebla, Little Tibet, Caracas Empanadas, Melly Mel’s and Perfect Imperfections have been selected as permanent vendors for the market.

“If we want to be a truly welcoming, inclusive market, diversity must be at the heart of our market, which is our vendors,” Treasurer for the Madison Public Market Victoria Davis said.

The market is expected to house more than 30 permanent vendors and hundreds of temporary vendors year round.

The first five vendors have spent the last three years working on their business plans through the Market Ready Program.

One of the program’s leaders, Mike Miller, said the Market Ready Program has exceeded all of their expectations for business development since it was first created in 2017.

“Probably the most important piece of having a successful program is the participants,” Miller said. “I can tell you the Market Ready participants, they were phenomenal through this whole process.”

Chair of the Madison Public Market Foundation Jamal Stricklin said the group hopes to open the Madison Public Market in 2022. He said he hopes all 30 permanent vendors will be ready to go by the time the market opens.

