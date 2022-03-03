Madison Public Library’s ‘All-in Conversations’ aims to inspire Black teens

by McKenna Alexander

MADISON, Wis. — A new library program is working to uplift and empower Black youth in the Madison area.

The new effort at the Madison Public Library is aiming to give Black teens and their parents the space to learn what self-worth and self-determination means to them.

The series, called “All-in Conversations,” is for families to look back on history and learn ways to cope, process and move forward to thrive in today’s environment.

Organizers say they hope it allows teenagers to foster relationships they may not have been able to otherwise.

“I hope they gain the knowledge of how resilient and brilliant they really are and already have been,” Abby Ryan from the Sequoya Library said. “I hope they’re connected to people in our Madison village, I hope they come out with a few new mentors and a few new organizations they maybe didn’t know about before.”

Students in 8th through 12th grade are eligible to enroll in the series, which runs until Juneteenth.

