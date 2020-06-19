Madison Public Library restarting public computer services next week

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Public Libraries will start providing their public computing services again by appointment next Monday.

According to a post, appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

People can make an appointment for as long as an hour per person per day, and up to twice per week.

Appointments can be made by calling 608-315-5151 starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

The post said other areas of the library will remain closed, while access to materials checkout and returns will still only be available via curbside service.

“We have prioritized the restoration of public computing access in our reopening planning because we know internet access is an equity issue,” said Library Director Greg Mickells in a statement. “We were planning and testing public internet access during Phase One of Forward Dane at two libraries, and now that we have entered Phase Two, the library can slowly and safely reintroduce public computing and continue planning for a phased reopening of library buildings.”

Approximately 12% of Madison households do not have access to internet at home, and those households contain a higher percentage of people of color.

