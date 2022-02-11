Madison Public Library offers help with filing taxes

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, the Madison Public Library can help.

The library is partnering with the IRS and AARP to help people file their taxes. Filers can make appointments at the central location beginning Feb. 16 and at the Sequoya location starting Feb. 18.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said even people who have limited incomes and may not normally file taxes may still be eligible for a child or earned income tax credit.

“Many families got their child tax credit mailed to them directly or deposited to them directly during the year, but you are likely eligible for an additional disbursement of that,” she said.

The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18.

For more information about the library’s program, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.