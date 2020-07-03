Madison public beaches open for the warm weekend

MADISON, Wis. — As people in Madison celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, they will be able to head out to the beaches.

Similar to parks and outdoor spaces, Madison beaches will be open with physical distancing required.

According to the city, a beach will be open when swim ropes are in place, the beach is cleaned by staff and the water quality is deemed acceptable by Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Officials ask that when people go to the beach, they practice social distancing with anyone outside of their household and limit common touchpoints. If they have to touch something, they are asked to use hand sanitizer and good hygiene.

If someone stays ill, they should stay home.

The city’s website said due to limited staffing, no lifeguards will be on duty at beaches and restrooms will remain closed.

