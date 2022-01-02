Madison provides snow plow update ahead of Monday morning commute

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Much of Madison’s roads will remain covered in snow Monday morning, the Streets Division announced.

This is because of how cold the temperatures have been over the weekend. Below 20 degrees, the Streets Division’s salt application becomes ineffective.

Crews applied sand Saturday, but drivers should still expect slippery areas.

The city limits the amount of salt it uses as a way of lessening the environmental impact that it has.

The Streets Division said some roads are already beginning to clear thanks to sunshine and traffic.

Drivers should plan on giving themselves a bit of extra time to get to their destination safely.

The Streets Division is planning to apply salt on Monday, provided temperatures warm up enough.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.