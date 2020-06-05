Madison protesters share how to help them fight for equality, equity from home

Black Lives Matter painted on A Room of One's Own's windows Photo by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis.– Attending an in-person protest isn’t always an option for people living with disabilities, chronic conditions, or those quarantining because of COVID-19. But that’s not the only way you can support people fighting for change.

Madison’s Black Lives Matter chapter is sharing several ways to virtually stand with them, and help fight for a more equal and equitable community:

Donate supplies. Local protests have been long: lasting entire days and nights. And it gets hot out there! You can drop off supplies like water bottles, snacks, hand sanitizer, and masks for protesters downtown. Local businesses are stepping up, too. Ian’s has given out free pizza several times this week to protesters and volunteers who’ve been cleaning up State Street, and Rare Steakhouse has been putting out pitchers of water.

Give to bail funds. The National Bail Fund Network and The Bail Project support protesters who’ve been arrested. Just make sure you’re donating to an accredited organization that’s still accepting money. Some, like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, have gotten an overwhelming amount of support and are now asking people who want to help to donate to other, lesser known organizations.

Get involved. Join Madison’s chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement, or simply support a black-owned business by shopping at one this weekend. Reevaluating where you spend your money is one way to show what’s important to you.

Sign a petition. Petitions are just one tool we have to demand change and accountability. Right now, there are several petitions demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many other black Americans killed by police. The change.org petition to press charges against all four officers involved in Floyd’s death was started by a 15-year-old from Oregon. It now has the most signatures in the site’s history.

Call your representatives. Madison’s Black Lives Matter movement is asking for help calling, writing, and emailing government officials. The USA.gov website has direct links to contact your elected officials.

Protest virtually. Every day this week, Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. is holding an online protest to give people a virtual space to speak out. Friday’s online protest is scheduled for 2 p.m. to remember Breonna Taylor.

Remember: Becoming a better ally doesn’t happen overnight, but it begins with the acknowledgement that you don’t have all the answers and the commitment to learning and listening. News 3 Now will be sharing more resources to help us all do that in the days and weeks ahead.

