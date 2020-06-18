Madison protesters blocking traffic on Park Street

MADISON, Wis. — A group of protesters have blocked traffic in downtown Madison on Wednesday night.

An incident report from Madison police said the protesters have been at the intersection of South Park Street and West Washington Avenue since 9 p.m.

#TrafficAlert Park St @ W Washington Ave shutdown due to protesters. Please avoid area and find alternate route. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 18, 2020

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area at this time.

