Madison protesters blocking John Nolen Drive

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Madison protesters has blocked John Nolen Drive near Olin Park on Friday night.

The roads have been closed in both directions as the protesters make their way toward the Dane County jail.

Madison’s #Juneteenth celebration has moved to John Nolen, where traffic is stopped in both directions. Marchers, led by freedom inc and urban triage, are headed to the Dane Co jail. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/DAyisv17Mz — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 20, 2020

Madison police have asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes at this time.

#TrafficAlert John Nolen Drive @ Olin blocked due to protesters. Please avoid area and find alternate route. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 20, 2020

