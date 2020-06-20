Madison protesters blocking John Nolen Drive

Brandon Arbuckle
Posted:
Updated:
by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Madison protesters has blocked John Nolen Drive near Olin Park on Friday night.

The roads have been closed in both directions as the protesters make their way toward the Dane County jail.

Madison police have asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments