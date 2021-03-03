Madison police warn of callers impersonating law enforcement after elderly man receives 2 scam calls

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are warning the public of scams after an elderly man received two separate phone calls of people pretending to be law enforcement.

Officials said a 93-year-old man living on Mineral Point Road received the first phone call Friday morning from a person claiming they were with the FBI.

The caller told the victim his Social Security number would be deactivated and that his credit cards and bank accounts would be frozen. The impersonator later told the man to withdraw $88,000 using a cashier’s check and deposit the money into an account.

The caller gave the victim an account number, but police said the man did not transfer any funds.

The victim received another call Monday from a person claiming to be a Madison police officer. The caller reportedly told the man he committed fraud and would be arrested.

Police said both instances are examples of scams where callers impersonated authorities “to fool people into giving them money.” Should you get a similar call yourself, MPD said to report the activities to law enforcement.

The Federal Trade Commission also has tips and advice on scams here.

