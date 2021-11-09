Madison Police warn against scam call claiming large online purchase

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are warning citizens to be aware of an ongoing phone scam.

In this scam, the caller claims to be an employee of a large online retailer.

The caller will then tell the victim that there was a large purchase made in the victim’s name and that they need to provide personal and financial information to cancel the purchase.

Police said the best way to avoid this scam is to be cautious when callers request personal or financial information.

If you believe that you have been scammed, contact the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

