Madison police use taser to arrest man overnight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say they tased a man during an arrest near East Towne Mall Wednesday night.

A waitress working at a restaurant near the mall called police at 8:45 p.m., saying a man and a woman left without paying for their food, and claiming they stole her wallet and phone.

Officers found the man and the woman at a nearby bus stop, and claim the man physically resisted arrest. They say the woman tried to pull the officers off of the man during the struggle.

Police say officers used a taser on the man and arrested both the man and the woman after finding the missing wallet and cell phone. Both items were returned to the waitress.

Police have not released the identities of the people arrested, but say the man had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

