Madison Police use pepper spray, arrest three after fight at roller rink

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested three people Friday after a fight broke out at Fast Forward Skate Center.

Officers were sent to the center just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of unsupervised minors causing a disturbance.

Police estimated about 250 people, mostly juveniles, were at the roller rink.

While police were on the scene, a fight reportedly started inside the rink, before spilling out into the parking lot, and a large crowd formed.

Police said there were several large fights going on in the parking lot at the same time.

One person allegedly climbed on top of an MPD squad car.

Police arrested two juveniles and one adult. The adult was allegedly trying to use a taser-style weapon on another person, but police confiscated it.

Officers used pepper spray after crowd members allegedly tried to disrupt one of the arrests.

Police said an MPD officer sustained a minor injury during the incident.

In total, 27 officers from at least five area law enforcement agencies were called to the scene to break up fights and disperse the crowd.

