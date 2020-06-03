Madison police unveil pride flag decal in honor of Pride Month

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department shared a photo Wednesday of a squad car with a pride flag decal to celebrate Pride Month.

Police said the wrap on the vehicle was provided by the Madison Community Policing Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by retired police officers.

Pride Month happens every June to honor and celebrate the lives and work of LGBTQ+ people. June was chosen to commemorate the 1968 Stonewall Riots that are widely seen as a seminal moment in the fight for gay rights.

Thank you Madison Community Policing Foundation for the Pride Squad wrap.#PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/JHmZTwdnBk — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 3, 2020

