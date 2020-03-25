Madison police won’t ask people for proof their travel is essential, urge residents to stay home

MADISON, Wis. — Following Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, the Madison Police Department said officers will not be stopping people and asking them to prove that their travel is essential.

While officers won’t be asking people for paperwork or credentials that prove they are on essential travel, they are reminding residents that the best way to keep themselves and the public safe is to stay home as much as possible.

We will not be stopping people & asking them to produce paperwork or credentials showing that they are on “essential travel.” Remember, the best thing you can do to help protect not only you & your family, but our frontline workforce is stay home.#SaferAtHome #FlattenTheCurve https://t.co/z3OAfRUuGr — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) March 25, 2020



Police said all MPD district stations are now closed to the public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to a news release, the entryway to each district has a phone with a direct line to the 911 Center in case of an emergency. A list of all of the department’s changes can be found here.

