Madison police still investigating death of 9-month-old on west side

Police: Too early to say if charges will be filed

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — More than a week after the Madison Police Department reported a 9-month-old baby died after officers responded to a west side apartment building, officials have not said what may have led to the child’s death.

In an updated incident report Thursday afternoon, MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said the investigation remains active. The department is still waiting on final autopsy results, which Fryer said could take weeks or months to receive.

Officers are still talking with family members about the events of that day. Fryer added that it’s too early to say if anyone may be charged or if the death was accidental.

Police and medical crews were called to the apartment building in the 7900 block of Tree Lane around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 for a report of an injured child. The child later died.

