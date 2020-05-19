Madison police shut down 6 parties in the last 4 days

Officers have responded to 82 reports of large gatherings since Safer at Home started

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have responded to and broken up several parties in the central part of the city over the last few days.

According to the Madison Police Department blotter, on Friday, police responded to two reports of large gatherings, one incident at 6:22 p.m. in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue and another about 40 minutes later in the 4600 block of Verona Road. In the Verona Road incident, the group told officers they were celebrating a birthday.

🚨In Madison, police have responded to 82 calls reporting large social gatherings 🚨 Officers have issued 15 citations for violations as of Monday, @madisonpolice spox Joel DeSpain says. #news3now — Tabatha (@TabathaWethal) May 19, 2020

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Tuesday that officers have been responding to complaint calls to educate people and seek voluntary compliance, and that has been the case during the state’s Safer at Home order that began March 26. The state’s order, which banned gatherings of more than 10 people, was extended on April 16 and was to be in place until May 26, but it was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday.

On Monday, officers responded to three incidents, a loud party at about 1:13 a.m., 6:39 a.m. and 11:55 p.m. In all three incidents, officers reminded the people involved of the Dane County health order and the attendees ended the gathering and left, police said.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, officers responded to a report of a noise complaint for a loud party. Police said the party-goers voluntarily complied and no further action was necessary.

Dane County officials put an order in place shortly after the court’s decision to keep Safer at Home guidelines in place in the county until May 26. The county is also entering a phased-approach plan to reopen.

The earliest date we could move to Phase 1 is 5/26, but it will depend on the data. Our metrics page outlines what data we need to see to move to a new phase: https://t.co/IcYaYYnWSV pic.twitter.com/pKOHEQZA0f — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) May 19, 2020

Starting Tuesday, an emergency order removes travel restrictions and the criminal penalty for violating the county’s Safer at Home Order.

DeSpain said the department has responded to 82 calls reporting large social gatherings since March 26, and officers have issued 15 citations as of Monday.

