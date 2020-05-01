Madison Police ‘seize’ more than 15 dozen doughnuts from local bakery
MADISON, Wis. — Since the Safer at Home order was announced at the end of March, Greenbush Bakery and its general manager Taylor have given more than 41 dozen doughnuts to the Madison Police Department.
Madison Police Department had its “largest seizure” of doughnuts in its history Friday as more than 15 dozen doughnuts were donated by Greenbush Bakery during “Operation Donut.” The doughnuts were “taken off the streets with a street value of over $180,” a Facebook post said.
They decided to dispose of them in the standard operating procedure by eating all of the doughnuts.
