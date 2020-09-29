Madison police seize $10,000, 33g cocaine during search of Sun Prairie home; man facing charges of maintaining drug dwelling near school

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and gun magazines were seized during the search of a Sun Prairie home by Madison police early Tuesday, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force with a warrant searched a home in the 100 block of West Klubertanz Drive just before 6 a.m.

According to the report, officers seized more than $10,000, two handgun magazines and 33 grams of cocaine.

Police said 25-year-old Montease O. Jones was arrested at the home.

The report said Jones has been the subject of an ongoing drug investigation. He was tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine, delivery of heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, and maintaining a drug dwelling within 1,000 feet of a school.

