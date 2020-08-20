Madison police seeing an uptick in smash-and-grab cases in parked cars

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Following a Sunday afternoon incident, Madison Police said they have seen an uptick in similar smash-and-grab cases involving parked cars.

According to a release, a man walked out to his car, which was parked near the Princeton Club on the west side, to find that his passenger window was smashed and his wallet was gone Sunday around 2 p.m.

MPD crime analysts said since June 1 there have been 29 forced entry thefts from cars across the city.

Police said individuals seem to be targeting parking lots near fitness facilities, those near trailheads of bike paths and also people’s homes.

In almost all cases, items were left in plain sight, and they were targeted.

The release said rocks or cinder blocks were used to break window glass.



