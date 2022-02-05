Madison police searching for woman related to disturbance

by Site staff

Courtesy: Madison Police Department.

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a 19-year-old woman wanted in regards to a disturbance in the city last month.

In an incident report, the city’s police department said Takenna Johnson is wanted in the wake of the disturbance in the 1400 block of East Main Street on Jan. 24. She has not been charged with a crime as of Friday night, according to online court records.

Police believe Johnson is in the Madison area. They described her as being five-foot-three, weighing 180 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-255-2345.

