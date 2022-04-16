Madison police searching for woman last seen April 4

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Madison Police

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since April 4.

The Madison Police Department said Judy Herron, 73, uses taxi services regularly and may be staying at an extended-stay hotel. She’s described as five-foot-two, 125 pounds and as having gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact their local police department.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.