Madison police searching for teen missing since March 1

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on March 1.

Sebastian Murray was last seen along the 1000 block of N. Thompson Drive wearing a red mask, grey hoodie, black coat and black jeans.

Police said they are confident that Murray is still in the Madison area. Officers are trying to reconnect him with his father. He is not believed to be in danger.

He also has ties to Illinois.

