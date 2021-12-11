Madison Police searching for suspect in Walgreens robbery

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are searching for a suspect who they say allegedly robbed a Walgreens Friday night.

Police said the suspect, identified as a black male, entered the Walgreens at 7810 Mineral Point Rd. just after 7:20 p.m.

After walking around the store, the man allegedly approached a cashier and demanded cash from the register.

Police said the man acted as if he had a gun and threatened to shoot the employee, though no gun was ever seen.

The suspect allegedly left the store with $250 in cash.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.